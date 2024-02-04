Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

