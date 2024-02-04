Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 26.250-26.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY24 guidance to $26.25-26.50 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 14.1 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $882.06 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $837.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $60,683,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

