Decred Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $15.38 or 0.00035804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $243.43 million and $1.21 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00126558 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021408 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008228 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000107 BTC.
About Decred
DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,830,377 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
