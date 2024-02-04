Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 16,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 90,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Defense Metals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
About Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
