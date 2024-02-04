Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DK opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $28,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after buying an additional 900,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 70.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

