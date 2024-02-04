Delta Apparel (DLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts expect Delta Apparel to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

NYSE:DLA opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

