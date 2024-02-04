Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Destiny Pharma Price Performance
Shares of LON:DEST opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.75 and a beta of 0.39. Destiny Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 84 ($1.07).
Destiny Pharma Company Profile
