Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:DEST opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.75 and a beta of 0.39. Destiny Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 84 ($1.07).

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

