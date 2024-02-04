Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
