dForce USD Price Reaches $0.99 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.38 million and $2,237.37 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00157902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,580,502 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9924457 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,808.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

