DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.08 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $124.08 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00157281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.09 or 0.00553629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00388887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00167039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,805,394,663 coins and its circulating supply is 16,805,395,381 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

