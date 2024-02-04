Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHC stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.74%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after buying an additional 1,287,654 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

