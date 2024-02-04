Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82 to $0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million to $375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.48 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of DLB traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. 830,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,085. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524 in the last ninety days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after buying an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,067,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,146,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

