Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30 to $2.45 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,977,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 400.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 249,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 200,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 182,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

