Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) versus Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Head to Head Review

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dominion Lending Centres and Ocwen Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Lending Centres N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial $953.90 million 0.23 $25.70 million ($10.83) -2.66

Ocwen Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dominion Lending Centres.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.9% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dominion Lending Centres and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Lending Centres N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial -9.22% 0.19% 0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and Ocwen Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Lending Centres 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocwen Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Dominion Lending Centres.

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Dominion Lending Centres on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Lending Centres

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. provides mortgage brokerage franchising and data connectivity services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Dominion Lending Centres Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Port Coquitlam, Canada.

About Ocwen Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.