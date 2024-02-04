Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPG. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

