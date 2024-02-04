Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 183 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard stock opened at $460.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $463.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

