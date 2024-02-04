Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $285.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

