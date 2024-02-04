Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $454.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.96. The firm has a market cap of $363.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $455.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

