Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $11.35 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $757,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 55,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 185,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

