Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 455,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,571.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $39.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

