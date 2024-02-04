Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 312,264 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,264 shares during the period. Freshworks makes up 1.2% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.23% of Freshworks worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Freshworks by 239.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,531 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,589 shares of company stock worth $5,160,675 in the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

Freshworks stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

