Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 871 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

