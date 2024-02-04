DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.63-13.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.66 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.050 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. 4,618,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DXC Technology by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 34,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

