Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.250-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.25-8.00 EPS.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
NYSE:EMN opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
