Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.250-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.25-8.00 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

