easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised easyJet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $571.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on easyJet

easyJet Trading Up 0.8 %

easyJet Company Profile

ESYJY opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. easyJet has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.