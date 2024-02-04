Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,101,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,261 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ecovyst were worth $40,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 12.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 722,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Ecovyst by 25.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ecovyst by 35.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

