ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.21 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. ELIS has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $94.85 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016438 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.01 or 0.99941128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011174 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00174397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02654254 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,759.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.