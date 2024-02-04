Energi Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Energi has a market cap of $9.00 million and $238,611.77 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00083514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,382,744 coins and its circulating supply is 73,382,698 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

