Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $73.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of ENVA opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.54. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

