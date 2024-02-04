Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

ENPH stock opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

