enVVeno Medical (NVNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th.

enVVeno Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

NVNO opened at $4.31 on Friday. enVVeno Medical has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of enVVeno Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.