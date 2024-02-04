Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,213 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.85% of Essent Group worth $42,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

