EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Shares Down 7%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 125,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 129,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
EUDA Health Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EUDA Health
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUDA. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in EUDA Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EUDA Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in EUDA Health by 55.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EUDA Health Company Profile
EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EUDA Health
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.