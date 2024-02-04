EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Shares Down 7%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 125,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 129,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

EUDA Health Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EUDA Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUDA. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in EUDA Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EUDA Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in EUDA Health by 55.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

