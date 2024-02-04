Everdome Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $404,438.10 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and $404,438.10 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 94,138,724,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

