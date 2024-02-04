Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 55.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 364,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,339 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $79.31 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

