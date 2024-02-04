Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $66,639,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $39,409,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,944,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 141.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,869,000 after acquiring an additional 534,979 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

