Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,064,000 after buying an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,727,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $246.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.13. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $248.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.68.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

