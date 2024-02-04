Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

