Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 96.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.