Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

CRM opened at $285.66 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.43. The company has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

