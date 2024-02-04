Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Exponent Trading Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exponent by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Exponent by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

