Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
