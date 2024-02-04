Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,900.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1,595.00.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,389.80 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$858.16 and a 12 month high of C$1,428.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,259.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,179.51. The firm has a market cap of C$32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 187.8481183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $19.871 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. In related news, Director Brian Johnson Porter acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,250. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

