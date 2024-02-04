FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 99.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $117,812.52 and approximately $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00084695 USD and is down -99.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.