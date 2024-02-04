FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBK. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Get FB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.