Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.070- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $379.25 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $391.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 44.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

