Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.05 ($0.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of £31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider James Turian acquired 55,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £4,975.92 ($6,325.86). 49.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

