Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.58. The company has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

