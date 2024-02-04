Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

