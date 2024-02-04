Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $204.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

